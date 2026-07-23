Concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) acting autonomously in detrimental ways will heighten after OpenAI reported what it described as an “unprecedented incident”.
It said that during a test of an AI agent’s hacking capabilities in closed settings, the agent spied a vulnerability unknown till then to access the internet and hack Hugging Face, a database of AI models. In other words, it “successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation”.
Hugging Face blocked the break-in after it detected it. “It’s quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously!” said Clement Delangue, co-founder of the victim startup. Alarming as it is, such incidents are likely to recur as AI models become smarter. This poses serious risks to data security at private firms and governments, since human intent is no longer all that it takes.