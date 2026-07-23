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Mint Quick Edit | Agentic AI jailbreaks are on the rise: We must raise our vigil

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read23 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Safety against rogue AI intrusions is vital.
Safety against rogue AI intrusions is vital. (REUTERS)
Summary

OpenAI's report of AI agents that turned into rogue hackers should ring alarm bells.

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Concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) acting autonomously in detrimental ways will heighten after OpenAI reported what it described as an “unprecedented incident”.

Concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) acting autonomously in detrimental ways will heighten after OpenAI reported what it described as an “unprecedented incident”.

It said that during a test of an AI agent’s hacking capabilities in closed settings, the agent spied a vulnerability unknown till then to access the internet and hack Hugging Face, a database of AI models. In other words, it “successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation”.

It said that during a test of an AI agent’s hacking capabilities in closed settings, the agent spied a vulnerability unknown till then to access the internet and hack Hugging Face, a database of AI models. In other words, it “successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation”.

Hugging Face blocked the break-in after it detected it. “It’s quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously!” said Clement Delangue, co-founder of the victim startup. Alarming as it is, such incidents are likely to recur as AI models become smarter. This poses serious risks to data security at private firms and governments, since human intent is no longer all that it takes.

India is trying to catch up with world leaders on AI development. But safety against rogue AI intrusions is no less vital. As the classic saying goes, intruders need to succeed just once, while defences must stay foolproof all the time. And rapid AI advancements are joining AI proliferation to tilt the odds.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Agentic AI jailbreaks are on the rise: We must raise our vigil

Mint Quick Edit | Agentic AI jailbreaks are on the rise: We must raise our vigil

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read23 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Safety against rogue AI intrusions is vital.
Safety against rogue AI intrusions is vital. (REUTERS)
Summary

OpenAI's report of AI agents that turned into rogue hackers should ring alarm bells.

Gift this article

Concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) acting autonomously in detrimental ways will heighten after OpenAI reported what it described as an “unprecedented incident”.

Concerns around artificial intelligence (AI) acting autonomously in detrimental ways will heighten after OpenAI reported what it described as an “unprecedented incident”.

It said that during a test of an AI agent’s hacking capabilities in closed settings, the agent spied a vulnerability unknown till then to access the internet and hack Hugging Face, a database of AI models. In other words, it “successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation”.

It said that during a test of an AI agent’s hacking capabilities in closed settings, the agent spied a vulnerability unknown till then to access the internet and hack Hugging Face, a database of AI models. In other words, it “successfully found ways to gain access to secret information that it could use to cheat the evaluation”.

Hugging Face blocked the break-in after it detected it. “It’s quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously!” said Clement Delangue, co-founder of the victim startup. Alarming as it is, such incidents are likely to recur as AI models become smarter. This poses serious risks to data security at private firms and governments, since human intent is no longer all that it takes.

India is trying to catch up with world leaders on AI development. But safety against rogue AI intrusions is no less vital. As the classic saying goes, intruders need to succeed just once, while defences must stay foolproof all the time. And rapid AI advancements are joining AI proliferation to tilt the odds.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Agentic AI jailbreaks are on the rise: We must raise our vigil
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