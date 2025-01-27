Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | An AI race shake-up spells an opportunity for India
Summary
- The Chinese launch of DeepSeek-V3, an artificial intelligence model, could spark a ‘reasoning’ race and alter the ratio of fixed and variable costs that will shape success. India must join this race.
DeepSeek-V3, a large language model (LLM) for artificial intelligence (AI) launched by a Chinese startup, has startled the world.
