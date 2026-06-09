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Mint Quick Edit | AI stocks led market slides across America, Asia and Europe: what explains investor unease?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read9 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst.
Many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst.
Summary

The shares of Samsung, SK Hynix, ASML and others fell sharply on Monday, following jitters in the US late last week. Is this a sign of taut nerves among investors in anticipation of a Fed rate hike—or the start of a global AI rethink?

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Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies took a beating globally on Monday as doubts arose over their prospects following a sharp rally that lasted for months.

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies took a beating globally on Monday as doubts arose over their prospects following a sharp rally that lasted for months.

In South Korea, for instance, where chip-makers dominate the market, the broader Kospi index fell more than 8%; its slide was led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. In Europe, BE Semiconductor Industries fell 4.5% and ASML more than 3%. These followed a drop in American AI stocks last week. Other stocks were hit too, with Asian and European price-tracking bands awash in red.

In South Korea, for instance, where chip-makers dominate the market, the broader Kospi index fell more than 8%; its slide was led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. In Europe, BE Semiconductor Industries fell 4.5% and ASML more than 3%. These followed a drop in American AI stocks last week. Other stocks were hit too, with Asian and European price-tracking bands awash in red.

Also Read | Why an AI bubble burst could serve India’s interests well

One explanation was investor unease caused by strong US payroll data that makes a policy rate hike by the US Federal Reserve more likely, although an old link between a tight American labour market and inflation was weakening well before AI emerged.

Also Read | CEA: why the market is both right and wrong at the same time

While many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst, even the most eager short-sellers can’t be certain if that process has begun.

Also Read | Raghuram Rajan: Why today’s AI mania might be in for a cold shower

That’s part of the problem of investing in AI plays. Valuations based on earnings foreseen far ahead imply a big role played by guesswork. And that spells price volatility.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | AI stocks led market slides across America, Asia and Europe: what explains investor unease?

Mint Quick Edit | AI stocks led market slides across America, Asia and Europe: what explains investor unease?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read9 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst.
Many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst.
Summary

The shares of Samsung, SK Hynix, ASML and others fell sharply on Monday, following jitters in the US late last week. Is this a sign of taut nerves among investors in anticipation of a Fed rate hike—or the start of a global AI rethink?

Gift this article

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies took a beating globally on Monday as doubts arose over their prospects following a sharp rally that lasted for months.

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI)-related companies took a beating globally on Monday as doubts arose over their prospects following a sharp rally that lasted for months.

In South Korea, for instance, where chip-makers dominate the market, the broader Kospi index fell more than 8%; its slide was led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. In Europe, BE Semiconductor Industries fell 4.5% and ASML more than 3%. These followed a drop in American AI stocks last week. Other stocks were hit too, with Asian and European price-tracking bands awash in red.

In South Korea, for instance, where chip-makers dominate the market, the broader Kospi index fell more than 8%; its slide was led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. In Europe, BE Semiconductor Industries fell 4.5% and ASML more than 3%. These followed a drop in American AI stocks last week. Other stocks were hit too, with Asian and European price-tracking bands awash in red.

Also Read | Why an AI bubble burst could serve India’s interests well

One explanation was investor unease caused by strong US payroll data that makes a policy rate hike by the US Federal Reserve more likely, although an old link between a tight American labour market and inflation was weakening well before AI emerged.

Also Read | CEA: why the market is both right and wrong at the same time

While many stock watchers suspect that AI shares are over-inflated and thus vulnerable to a crash should this “bubble” burst, even the most eager short-sellers can’t be certain if that process has begun.

Also Read | Raghuram Rajan: Why today’s AI mania might be in for a cold shower

That’s part of the problem of investing in AI plays. Valuations based on earnings foreseen far ahead imply a big role played by guesswork. And that spells price volatility.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | AI stocks led market slides across America, Asia and Europe: what explains investor unease?
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