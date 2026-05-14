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Mint Quick Edit | Air India has clipped its own wings but cost-cutting mustn’t put flight safety at risk

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read14 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights.
Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights.
Summary

Air India’s flight cuts reflect the stress of costly aviation fuel, perhaps even a drop in projected demand as holidayers restrain their plans. Other carriers are engaged in cost wars too. But one thing must never change.

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Air India on Wednesday announced that it would suspend or reduce flights on more than two dozen international routes between June and August, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.

Air India on Wednesday announced that it would suspend or reduce flights on more than two dozen international routes between June and August, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.

Also Read | Fuel saving mission: policy moves could help India reduce oil dependence

Notably, the government recently increased jet fuel prices for international services while keeping them unchanged for domestic flights. The idea was to keep the bulk of India’s air traffic shielded from the rise in crude oil prices.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IOC’s flip-flop on jet fuel: Are price controls justified?

Given Air India’s global network, it is worse affected than Indian carriers focused on the short-haul home market. Another irritant is Pakistan’s closure of its over-flight airspace, which has elongated long-haul flight spans.

Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights. With airfares on the rise and people asked to resist unnecessary foreign trips, demand may have been weak. Other carriers are reportedly also looking at their schedules to trim flights. In the US, low-fare airline Spirit recently went out of business.

Also Read | Southeast Asia should rescue its low-fare airlines as jet-fuel costs soar

Globally, across the aviation industry, a war is being waged on costs as nobody wants to share that fate. Pruned schedules can help, but as cost savings assume urgency, safety mustn’t get short shrift.

Gift this article

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Air India has clipped its own wings but cost-cutting mustn’t put flight safety at risk

Mint Quick Edit | Air India has clipped its own wings but cost-cutting mustn’t put flight safety at risk

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read14 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights.
Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights.
Summary

Air India’s flight cuts reflect the stress of costly aviation fuel, perhaps even a drop in projected demand as holidayers restrain their plans. Other carriers are engaged in cost wars too. But one thing must never change.

Gift this article

Air India on Wednesday announced that it would suspend or reduce flights on more than two dozen international routes between June and August, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.

Air India on Wednesday announced that it would suspend or reduce flights on more than two dozen international routes between June and August, citing airspace restrictions and record-high jet fuel prices.

Also Read | Fuel saving mission: policy moves could help India reduce oil dependence

Notably, the government recently increased jet fuel prices for international services while keeping them unchanged for domestic flights. The idea was to keep the bulk of India’s air traffic shielded from the rise in crude oil prices.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | IOC’s flip-flop on jet fuel: Are price controls justified?

Given Air India’s global network, it is worse affected than Indian carriers focused on the short-haul home market. Another irritant is Pakistan’s closure of its over-flight airspace, which has elongated long-haul flight spans.

Air India’s suspension list includes Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York flights. With airfares on the rise and people asked to resist unnecessary foreign trips, demand may have been weak. Other carriers are reportedly also looking at their schedules to trim flights. In the US, low-fare airline Spirit recently went out of business.

Also Read | Southeast Asia should rescue its low-fare airlines as jet-fuel costs soar

Globally, across the aviation industry, a war is being waged on costs as nobody wants to share that fate. Pruned schedules can help, but as cost savings assume urgency, safety mustn’t get short shrift.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Air India has clipped its own wings but cost-cutting mustn’t put flight safety at risk
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