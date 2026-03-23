India’s civil aviation ministry has withdrawn caps placed on domestic airfares as more expensive fuel amid the West Asia war and a weakening rupee send costs for airlines soaring. While airlines will now be able to raise airfares, the ministry has cautioned that instances of excessive surge “will be viewed seriously” and that the caps may be reintroduced or other steps taken to safeguard the public interest.
Mint Quick Edit | Airfare caps: Indian aviation needs more competition and less state intervention
SummaryWith fare caps gone, India’s air carriers can reprice flights to account for rising fuel costs. Yet, on-and-off price controls must end. And for that, this market needs to recover its competitive intensity.
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