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Mint Quick Edit | The case for alphabet targeting: a credit rating upgrade would aid India’s economy

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read12 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB.
S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB.(AI-generated)
Summary

Fitch held India’s rating at BBB minus, even though the country’s relatively high debt pile is manageable. With national debt now an explicit fiscal target, budgets must be kept tight to secure rating upgrades across global rating agencies.

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Policymakers can draw some cold comfort from Fitch’s latest commentary accompanying its credit-rating review. While it left India’s rating unchanged at BBB minus, Fitch sees resilience in some economic health metrics despite external-front uncertainties.

Policymakers can draw some cold comfort from Fitch’s latest commentary accompanying its credit-rating review. While it left India’s rating unchanged at BBB minus, Fitch sees resilience in some economic health metrics despite external-front uncertainties.

It forecasts GDP growth at 6.4% in 2026-27, about three times the average for countries rated likewise, and puts inflation around the central bank’s target of 4%, while it notes that the country’s external balances are strong.

It forecasts GDP growth at 6.4% in 2026-27, about three times the average for countries rated likewise, and puts inflation around the central bank’s target of 4%, while it notes that the country’s external balances are strong.

These are no mean achievements as the world reels under a global supply shock. But India’s debt at 84.4% of GDP (2025-26 data) is significantly higher than the 57% median for peer countries.

Little of it is externally owed and faster growth than the rate of interest payable keeps India out of debt danger, but that ratio has been held up as a risk by various rating agencies.

Yet, S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB. More upgrades should follow if India’s fiscal compression proceeds along its projected path.

Together with inflation control, that would help lower the cost of available capital for investment. With a fiscal pullback now explicitly linked by policy to a debt target, slippages mustn’t happen.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The case for alphabet targeting: a credit rating upgrade would aid India’s economy

Mint Quick Edit | The case for alphabet targeting: a credit rating upgrade would aid India’s economy

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read12 Aug 2026, 07:01 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB.
S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB.(AI-generated)
Summary

Fitch held India’s rating at BBB minus, even though the country’s relatively high debt pile is manageable. With national debt now an explicit fiscal target, budgets must be kept tight to secure rating upgrades across global rating agencies.

Gift this article

Policymakers can draw some cold comfort from Fitch’s latest commentary accompanying its credit-rating review. While it left India’s rating unchanged at BBB minus, Fitch sees resilience in some economic health metrics despite external-front uncertainties.

Policymakers can draw some cold comfort from Fitch’s latest commentary accompanying its credit-rating review. While it left India’s rating unchanged at BBB minus, Fitch sees resilience in some economic health metrics despite external-front uncertainties.

It forecasts GDP growth at 6.4% in 2026-27, about three times the average for countries rated likewise, and puts inflation around the central bank’s target of 4%, while it notes that the country’s external balances are strong.

It forecasts GDP growth at 6.4% in 2026-27, about three times the average for countries rated likewise, and puts inflation around the central bank’s target of 4%, while it notes that the country’s external balances are strong.

These are no mean achievements as the world reels under a global supply shock. But India’s debt at 84.4% of GDP (2025-26 data) is significantly higher than the 57% median for peer countries.

Little of it is externally owed and faster growth than the rate of interest payable keeps India out of debt danger, but that ratio has been held up as a risk by various rating agencies.

Yet, S&P Global Ratings lifted India’s rating last year to BBB. More upgrades should follow if India’s fiscal compression proceeds along its projected path.

Together with inflation control, that would help lower the cost of available capital for investment. With a fiscal pullback now explicitly linked by policy to a debt target, slippages mustn’t happen.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The case for alphabet targeting: a credit rating upgrade would aid India’s economy
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