After reaching a framework for a trade deal with India that raised the hope of bilateral ties settling down, Washington has thrown a fresh curve ball. On Tuesday, the US commerce department announced varying import duties on solar panels from three Asian countries, including a whopping 126% on those from India. The other two, Indonesia and Laos, also face similarly high tariffs.
Mint Quick Edit | America’s 126% tariff on solar panels from India: Is there any coherent explanation?
SummaryJust when India-US trade ties seemed to be on the mend, Washington imposed a 126% tariff on Indian solar panels. Is this self-defeating protectionism, petty geopolitics or plain policy confusion?
