Mint Quick Edit | America’s ban of foreign robots has drawn a sharp reaction from China: what’s going on?

A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.
A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.
Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.
Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.
Beijing could bar supplies of rare earths to America and deny its companies market access. This could re-ignite an off-and-on trade war.
The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column. This echoes an anxiety over TikTok. As with that video-snippet platform, US policymakers may find it hard to loosen people’s embrace of cheap and useful androids.
Yet, with each tech advancement made by China, US barriers might look even more like plain protectionism. It’s hard to tell if the espionage threat is real, but America’s best defence would be a competitive robot industry of its own. So far, even Elon Musk’s Optimus has not been able to lend a hand on that.