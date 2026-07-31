Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | America’s ban of foreign robots has drawn a sharp reaction from China: what’s going on?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read31 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column.
The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column.(REUTERS)
Summary

Flickers of a trade battle can be seen in a new trans-Pacific face-off over humanoid robots. America spies a security threat in what China is exporting, though its move to keep Chinese androids out may simply be protectionist. Either way, sparks might fly.

Gift this article

A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.

A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.

Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.

Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.

Beijing could bar supplies of rare earths to America and deny its companies market access. This could re-ignite an off-and-on trade war.

The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column. This echoes an anxiety over TikTok. As with that video-snippet platform, US policymakers may find it hard to loosen people’s embrace of cheap and useful androids.

Yet, with each tech advancement made by China, US barriers might look even more like plain protectionism. It’s hard to tell if the espionage threat is real, but America’s best defence would be a competitive robot industry of its own. So far, even Elon Musk’s Optimus has not been able to lend a hand on that.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | America’s ban of foreign robots has drawn a sharp reaction from China: what’s going on?

Mint Quick Edit | America’s ban of foreign robots has drawn a sharp reaction from China: what’s going on?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read31 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column.
The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column.(REUTERS)
Summary

Flickers of a trade battle can be seen in a new trans-Pacific face-off over humanoid robots. America spies a security threat in what China is exporting, though its move to keep Chinese androids out may simply be protectionist. Either way, sparks might fly.

Gift this article

A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.

A new confrontation has started between the US and China: over humanoid robots. This week, America’s Federal Communications Commission barred foreign-made advanced robotic devices from being imported into the US.

Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.

Though it didn’t name any country, that Chinese robots are in Washington’s crosshairs is not lost on Beijing. Its commerce ministry said escalating US restrictions “severely damage China-US economic and trade stability” and promised retaliatory action.

Beijing could bar supplies of rare earths to America and deny its companies market access. This could re-ignite an off-and-on trade war.

The US worry is that Chinese robots could act as spies, or worse, gang up as a fifth column. This echoes an anxiety over TikTok. As with that video-snippet platform, US policymakers may find it hard to loosen people’s embrace of cheap and useful androids.

Yet, with each tech advancement made by China, US barriers might look even more like plain protectionism. It’s hard to tell if the espionage threat is real, but America’s best defence would be a competitive robot industry of its own. So far, even Elon Musk’s Optimus has not been able to lend a hand on that.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | America’s ban of foreign robots has drawn a sharp reaction from China: what’s going on?
Read Next Story