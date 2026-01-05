The US security plan’s focus on the Western hemisphere burst into the global spotlight with America’s “capture” from Caracas of its president Nicolás Maduro, who might be charged with support for drug-trafficking and terrorism.
Mint Quick Edit | America’s ouster of Venezuela’s Maduro regime has oil spillovers that India can’t ignore
SummaryThe US ‘capture’ of Venezuela’s president Maduro has thrust Washington’s new security strategy into sharp relief. India must act fast to secure ONGC Videsh’s investments in oil fields even as it adapts on other fronts to a world of instability.
