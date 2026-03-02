The US and Israel are betting on regime change in Iran through air attacks that began on Saturday. So far, bombardment has left Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Khamenei dead and sparked a retaliatory flare-up in West Asia.
Mint Quick Edit | Will America’s regime-change gamble in Iran come to haunt the global economy?
SummaryThe war started by the US and Israel for regime change in Iran could end swiftly, with just a brief flare-up in oil prices. But should it spiral out of control, Ray Dalio’s warning on US debt and imperial overreach could gain traction even as the cost of capital turns volatile.
