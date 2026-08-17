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Mint Quick Edit | How America may be able to test a controversial theory about falling crime rates

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause of a fall in crime rates.
President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause of a fall in crime rates.(Pexels)
Summary

Is tough policing behind a slide in US rates of violent crime? Did Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner of ‘Freakonomics’ fame correctly spot a long-term role played by legalized abortion? The latter argument could be tested anew over the next two decades.

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What factors influence crime rates? US statistics for 2025 show a sharp drop from 2024 in murders and other violent crimes, the sharpest on record since 1936. President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause.

What factors influence crime rates? US statistics for 2025 show a sharp drop from 2024 in murders and other violent crimes, the sharpest on record since 1936. President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause.

Yet, barring a covid blip, a downtrend has been in evidence since the early 1990s. In their 2005 book Freakonomics, Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner assigned a major role to legalized abortion.

Yet, barring a covid blip, a downtrend has been in evidence since the early 1990s. In their 2005 book Freakonomics, Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner assigned a major role to legalized abortion.

After the judiciary’s Roe vs Wade ruling of 1973 that made it legal US-wide, they argued, the birth rate of unwanted children collapsed, leaving fewer youth exposed to rough lives.

This link was controversial, of course, given America’s political divide over pregnancy termination. In fact, that judgement was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2022.

Many Republican-ruled states have since banned abortion, in contrast with Democrat-run ones. If party loyalties hold more or less firm for about two decades, split-run data may let analysts test the abortion theory against crime records.

That’s a long wait, but that is also partly the point. Politicians have an interest in showing near-instant results. Academia, however, must take a longer view.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | How America may be able to test a controversial theory about falling crime rates

Mint Quick Edit | How America may be able to test a controversial theory about falling crime rates

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read17 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause of a fall in crime rates.
President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause of a fall in crime rates.(Pexels)
Summary

Is tough policing behind a slide in US rates of violent crime? Did Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner of ‘Freakonomics’ fame correctly spot a long-term role played by legalized abortion? The latter argument could be tested anew over the next two decades.

Gift this article

What factors influence crime rates? US statistics for 2025 show a sharp drop from 2024 in murders and other violent crimes, the sharpest on record since 1936. President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause.

What factors influence crime rates? US statistics for 2025 show a sharp drop from 2024 in murders and other violent crimes, the sharpest on record since 1936. President Donald Trump’s supporters have held up tough policing as the prime cause.

Yet, barring a covid blip, a downtrend has been in evidence since the early 1990s. In their 2005 book Freakonomics, Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner assigned a major role to legalized abortion.

Yet, barring a covid blip, a downtrend has been in evidence since the early 1990s. In their 2005 book Freakonomics, Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner assigned a major role to legalized abortion.

After the judiciary’s Roe vs Wade ruling of 1973 that made it legal US-wide, they argued, the birth rate of unwanted children collapsed, leaving fewer youth exposed to rough lives.

This link was controversial, of course, given America’s political divide over pregnancy termination. In fact, that judgement was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2022.

Many Republican-ruled states have since banned abortion, in contrast with Democrat-run ones. If party loyalties hold more or less firm for about two decades, split-run data may let analysts test the abortion theory against crime records.

That’s a long wait, but that is also partly the point. Politicians have an interest in showing near-instant results. Academia, however, must take a longer view.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | How America may be able to test a controversial theory about falling crime rates
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