Mint Quick Edit | Artifice of intelligence? The big questions we can’t expect Big AI tools to answer
Summary
AI agents eye human jobs as Big AI pushes for artificial general intelligence (AGI). This stirs up a job quota debate. But bigger riddles loom. Will Big AI gain global labour market dominance? Plus, how do we join the winning side of capitalism’s greatest gamble?
The confidence with which artificial intelligence (AI) can eye human jobs has taken a leap, thanks to the rise of AI agents. Right now, AI’s frontier of capability is jagged, marked by highs and lows, but it’s fast improving.
