Another riddle is how heavily capital may come to loom over the assetless who live off wages. Buying AI stock could hedge us against a “jobocalypse." Alas, large-cap AI plays already look over-inflated, public offers may be pricey—and money leaving India is bad for our economy. Yet, we must talk not just about India’s potential as an AI user base (or data host), but about AI ownership and control too.