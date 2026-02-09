Mint Quick Edit | Barrier-free entry for Harley-Davidson: A marginal but symbolic revolution
If Trump’s old grouse over ‘tariff king’ India’s barrier to Harley-Davidson mobikes was about rhetoric more than market reality, then their duty-free entry should overturn a larger narrative. It looks like the story of a stick turning into a lever.
Ever since Donald Trump first became US President, India’s high import duty on Harley Davidson motorcycles has been a pet peeve of his against Indian policy. So much so that he called India a “tariff king." It has been clear ever since that any early- harvest trade pact with the US under him would have to let these big bikes vroom their way freely onto Indian streets.