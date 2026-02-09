Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Barrier-free entry for Harley-Davidson: A marginal but symbolic revolution

Mint Quick Edit | Barrier-free entry for Harley-Davidson: A marginal but symbolic revolution

Mint Editorial Board

If Trump’s old grouse over ‘tariff king’ India’s barrier to Harley-Davidson mobikes was about rhetoric more than market reality, then their duty-free entry should overturn a larger narrative. It looks like the story of a stick turning into a lever.

Big US leisure motorbikes entering barrier-free will not disturb local Indian manufacturers.
Gift this article

Ever since Donald Trump first became US President, India’s high import duty on Harley Davidson motorcycles has been a pet peeve of his against Indian policy. So much so that he called India a “tariff king." It has been clear ever since that any early- harvest trade pact with the US under him would have to let these big bikes vroom their way freely onto Indian streets.

Ever since Donald Trump first became US President, India’s high import duty on Harley Davidson motorcycles has been a pet peeve of his against Indian policy. So much so that he called India a “tariff king." It has been clear ever since that any early- harvest trade pact with the US under him would have to let these big bikes vroom their way freely onto Indian streets.

Also Read | Big deal: The India-US trade accord is a big win for both countries

News reports suggest that the framework that has been agreed upon will remove India’s 40% duty on 800-1,600cc sized mobikes, a slashed rate that was in itself a peace offering made soon after Trump took office for a second term.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: Celebrate the India-US trade deal but don’t miss devilish details

His apparent Harley fixation may have been symbolic. The segment this brand targets has only a tiny slice of India’s mostly utility-use market for two-wheelers. Big US leisure motorbikes entering barrier-free will not disturb local Indian manufacturers, one of which, Hero MotoCorp, has a tie-up with Harley Davidson to sell its products in India.

Also Read | Art of deal revival: The India-US trade patch-up comes as a wonderful surprise

But if it shifts how India fares in White House rhetoric on the country’s openness as a trade partner, it could ease the saleability in America of far stronger ties with New Delhi. Sometimes, a small lever can be used for outsized effects. This seems like an example.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.