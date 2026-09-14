Mint Quick Edit | Never mind America’s reaction: why Brics should become a global rule-shaper

The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.
The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.
Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”
Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”
This is consistent with his call for governance reforms at multilateral institutions for accommodative decision-making. Sea traffic safety, artificial intelligence regulation and critical mineral supplies were among the other global challenges he spoke of.
Modi also underlined India’s view of Brics as not being an anti-West club; there was no talk of a ‘Brics currency,’ even if trade facilitation via new links may be on the cards.
Overall, the optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics. That’s just how it should be.
The project of rule-shaping, however, would need deft diplomacy combined with robust signalling. This isn’t to be taken as confrontationalist, globally, but as a call for the world to reflect on global power distribution.