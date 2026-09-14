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Mint Quick Edit | Never mind America’s reaction: why Brics should become a global rule-shaper

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics.
The optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics.(PMO)
Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the group to evolve from a taker of rules to one that shapes them is aligned with India’s interests as well as the world’s. The power structure of multilateral institutions, for example, must reflect today’s global reality

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The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.

The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.

Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”

Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”

This is consistent with his call for governance reforms at multilateral institutions for accommodative decision-making. Sea traffic safety, artificial intelligence regulation and critical mineral supplies were among the other global challenges he spoke of.

Modi also underlined India’s view of Brics as not being an anti-West club; there was no talk of a ‘Brics currency,’ even if trade facilitation via new links may be on the cards.

Overall, the optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics. That’s just how it should be.

The project of rule-shaping, however, would need deft diplomacy combined with robust signalling. This isn’t to be taken as confrontationalist, globally, but as a call for the world to reflect on global power distribution.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Never mind America’s reaction: why Brics should become a global rule-shaper

Mint Quick Edit | Never mind America’s reaction: why Brics should become a global rule-shaper

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics.
The optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics.(PMO)
Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the group to evolve from a taker of rules to one that shapes them is aligned with India’s interests as well as the world’s. The power structure of multilateral institutions, for example, must reflect today’s global reality

Gift this article

The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.

The shape of Brics and its pursuits have been evolving over the two decades of its existence as a group of countries. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has outlined an ambitious agenda for the next two decades.

Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”

Modi not only proposed the setting up of a digital repository of decisions to improve implementation, he said it must move from being a “rule taker” to a “rule shaper.”

This is consistent with his call for governance reforms at multilateral institutions for accommodative decision-making. Sea traffic safety, artificial intelligence regulation and critical mineral supplies were among the other global challenges he spoke of.

Modi also underlined India’s view of Brics as not being an anti-West club; there was no talk of a ‘Brics currency,’ even if trade facilitation via new links may be on the cards.

Overall, the optics of the summit held in New Delhi over the weekend suggested little heed paid to what the US may make of Brics. That’s just how it should be.

The project of rule-shaping, however, would need deft diplomacy combined with robust signalling. This isn’t to be taken as confrontationalist, globally, but as a call for the world to reflect on global power distribution.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Never mind America’s reaction: why Brics should become a global rule-shaper
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