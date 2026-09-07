Mint Quick Edit | Car-buyers are turning over a green leaf: EV charging infrastructure needs a boost

A 16% year-on-year rise in passenger vehicle sales in August helps explain cheerful faces in India’s automobile sector. But there’s a more impressive trend awheel if not afoot.
Research by Equirus Securities confirms what was observed earlier too: a big shift in energy preferences among buyers away from petrol to cleaner CNG and electricity. Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers. Together, these three categories accounted for 42% of sales last month, overtaking the 41% share of petrol vehicles, which fell from 46% a year earlier.