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Mint Quick Edit | Car-buyers are turning over a green leaf: EV charging infrastructure needs a boost

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers.
Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers.
Summary

A study confirms how fast Indian auto consumers are shifting away from petrol in favour of lower-emission sources of energy for mobility. However, EV sales still need to heartily overtake the offtake of CNG and hybrid vehicles.

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A 16% year-on-year rise in passenger vehicle sales in August helps explain cheerful faces in India’s automobile sector. But there’s a more impressive trend awheel if not afoot.

A 16% year-on-year rise in passenger vehicle sales in August helps explain cheerful faces in India’s automobile sector. But there’s a more impressive trend awheel if not afoot.

Research by Equirus Securities confirms what was observed earlier too: a big shift in energy preferences among buyers away from petrol to cleaner CNG and electricity. Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers. Together, these three categories accounted for 42% of sales last month, overtaking the 41% share of petrol vehicles, which fell from 46% a year earlier.

Research by Equirus Securities confirms what was observed earlier too: a big shift in energy preferences among buyers away from petrol to cleaner CNG and electricity. Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers. Together, these three categories accounted for 42% of sales last month, overtaking the 41% share of petrol vehicles, which fell from 46% a year earlier.

Category-wise, the share of CNG vehicles expanded to 25% in August from 21% a year earlier and that of EVs to 7.7% from 5.9%, although the EV share shrank a bit from 8.1% in July. Broadly, however, adoption of clean fuels seems to be on an upward trend.

Some of this may be down to anxieties around ethanol-mixed petrol in the wake of an oil shock, but the EV-versus-hybrid choice will depend on how quickly India expands battery-charging ports.

Hybrids, which don’t need to be plugged in, are a bridge to fully electric road mobility, a worthy goal. India’s charging networks clearly need to grow faster.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Car-buyers are turning over a green leaf: EV charging infrastructure needs a boost

Mint Quick Edit | Car-buyers are turning over a green leaf: EV charging infrastructure needs a boost

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read7 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers.
Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers.
Summary

A study confirms how fast Indian auto consumers are shifting away from petrol in favour of lower-emission sources of energy for mobility. However, EV sales still need to heartily overtake the offtake of CNG and hybrid vehicles.

Gift this article

A 16% year-on-year rise in passenger vehicle sales in August helps explain cheerful faces in India’s automobile sector. But there’s a more impressive trend awheel if not afoot.

A 16% year-on-year rise in passenger vehicle sales in August helps explain cheerful faces in India’s automobile sector. But there’s a more impressive trend awheel if not afoot.

Research by Equirus Securities confirms what was observed earlier too: a big shift in energy preferences among buyers away from petrol to cleaner CNG and electricity. Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers. Together, these three categories accounted for 42% of sales last month, overtaking the 41% share of petrol vehicles, which fell from 46% a year earlier.

Research by Equirus Securities confirms what was observed earlier too: a big shift in energy preferences among buyers away from petrol to cleaner CNG and electricity. Hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs) have been rolling onto the streets in fast-rising numbers. Together, these three categories accounted for 42% of sales last month, overtaking the 41% share of petrol vehicles, which fell from 46% a year earlier.

Category-wise, the share of CNG vehicles expanded to 25% in August from 21% a year earlier and that of EVs to 7.7% from 5.9%, although the EV share shrank a bit from 8.1% in July. Broadly, however, adoption of clean fuels seems to be on an upward trend.

Some of this may be down to anxieties around ethanol-mixed petrol in the wake of an oil shock, but the EV-versus-hybrid choice will depend on how quickly India expands battery-charging ports.

Hybrids, which don’t need to be plugged in, are a bridge to fully electric road mobility, a worthy goal. India’s charging networks clearly need to grow faster.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Car-buyers are turning over a green leaf: EV charging infrastructure needs a boost
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