Mint Quick Edit | CEO confidence in India may have risen but corporate results need to catch up
Summary
Even as trade tensions cloud the global outlook, corporate chiefs are turning more optimistic on India. A PwC survey shows the country climbing their investment wish list, buoyed by our robust GDP growth. The proof of a pudding, though, is in the eating.
Tariff-induced uncertainty notwithstanding, global CEOs seem to be taking a more upbeat view of India’s economy. This is apparent from PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey.
