Tariff-induced uncertainty notwithstanding, global CEOs seem to be taking a more upbeat view of India’s economy. This is apparent from PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey.

India, according to its findings, has jumped from fifth spot to a joint-second with Germany and UK on the list of places global CEOs want to invest in. It found place in the investment plans of 13% of surveyed CEOs keen on investing overseas, while the top-ranked US was the top destination for 35% of corporate chiefs planning cross-border investments.

Interestingly, 77% of Indian CEOs expect growth in India to improve, against 55% of all CEOs worldwide who foresee stronger growth in their regions. Broadly, CEOs seem to be disproportionately confident about India’s economy.

Also Read | India’s slowdown in capital formation is a hidden drag on economic growth

Indeed, given how our domestic growth engines have been firing, economic activity has defied the headwinds caused by global upheavals. And as US President Donald Trump shifts his tariff attention to Europe, India may see its relative investment appeal rise further.

That said, the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. The performance of companies currently operating in India needs to firm up. That part is still awaited.