Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | CEO confidence in India may have risen but corporate results need to catch up

Mint Quick Edit | CEO confidence in India may have risen but corporate results need to catch up

Mint Editorial Board

Even as trade tensions cloud the global outlook, corporate chiefs are turning more optimistic on India. A PwC survey shows the country climbing their investment wish list, buoyed by our robust GDP growth. The proof of a pudding, though, is in the eating.

India has jumped from fifth spot to a joint-second with Germany and UK on the list of places global CEOs want to invest in according to a PwC survey.
Gift this article

Tariff-induced uncertainty notwithstanding, global CEOs seem to be taking a more upbeat view of India’s economy. This is apparent from PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey.

Tariff-induced uncertainty notwithstanding, global CEOs seem to be taking a more upbeat view of India’s economy. This is apparent from PwC’s Annual Global CEO Survey.

India, according to its findings, has jumped from fifth spot to a joint-second with Germany and UK on the list of places global CEOs want to invest in. It found place in the investment plans of 13% of surveyed CEOs keen on investing overseas, while the top-ranked US was the top destination for 35% of corporate chiefs planning cross-border investments.

India, according to its findings, has jumped from fifth spot to a joint-second with Germany and UK on the list of places global CEOs want to invest in. It found place in the investment plans of 13% of surveyed CEOs keen on investing overseas, while the top-ranked US was the top destination for 35% of corporate chiefs planning cross-border investments.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India joins the top-four economy club: Now close glaring gaps

Interestingly, 77% of Indian CEOs expect growth in India to improve, against 55% of all CEOs worldwide who foresee stronger growth in their regions. Broadly, CEOs seem to be disproportionately confident about India’s economy.

Also Read | India’s slowdown in capital formation is a hidden drag on economic growth

Indeed, given how our domestic growth engines have been firing, economic activity has defied the headwinds caused by global upheavals. And as US President Donald Trump shifts his tariff attention to Europe, India may see its relative investment appeal rise further.

Also Read | Stock market peak: A story of orderly gains? Only if earnings keep up

That said, the proof of the pudding lies in the eating. The performance of companies currently operating in India needs to firm up. That part is still awaited.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.