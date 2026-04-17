China’s economy got off to a solid start in 2026, with its GDP growing 5% in the first quarter, according to official data released on Thursday. This exceeded the expectations of economists and struck the top-end of the 4.5-5% growth aim set by Beijing for the full year.
Mint Quick Edit | China’s 5% GDP growth: Will Beijing put its economy ahead of geopolitics?
SummaryChina’s economy did better in the first quarter of 2026 than its export slump last month had suggested. Meeting its full-year GDP goal may need global trade to normalize, but whether geo-strategic aims will shape its game is a multi-trillion dollar question.
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