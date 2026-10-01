Mint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in trouble but there's one clear way to skin this cat

China’s manufacturing activity resumed expanding in September after two months of contraction, but this mild recovery still paints an unimpressive picture of the country’s once-booming economy.
The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector went into expansion by a mere whisker, rising to 50.1 from 49.8 in August. A reading below 50 means a contraction.
That the main engine of what’s widely called the world’s factory is barely growing underscores the economy’s troubles. Domestic consumption has been weak amid a property market slump that has trapped household wealth.