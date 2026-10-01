Mint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in trouble but there's one clear way to skin this cat

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read1 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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That the main engine of what’s widely called the world’s factory is barely growing underscores the economy’s troubles. (Bloomberg News)
Summary
The country's main engine of growth, manufacturing, managed to expand by a whisker this month. But its economy may fall short of its 2026 growth target by more than a whisker. It may be time for Beijing to recall Deng Xiaoping's market pragmatism.

China’s manufacturing activity resumed expanding in September after two months of contraction, but this mild recovery still paints an unimpressive picture of the country’s once-booming economy.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the sector went into expansion by a mere whisker, rising to 50.1 from 49.8 in August. A reading below 50 means a contraction.

That the main engine of what’s widely called the world’s factory is barely growing underscores the economy’s troubles. Domestic consumption has been weak amid a property market slump that has trapped household wealth.

While Beijing’s stimulus measures announced this week (including mortgage subsidies for home buyers) could help, it’s unclear what a revival would take. No doubt, China’s exports have defied trade flux and risen; it even got itself a few concessions from the US after the two countries’ leaders met.

Yet, it’s obvious that China will need to rely on its own market for an economic rebound. Right now, even a modest 4.5-5% growth target risks being missed by more than a whisker. Underserved consumers, though, hint of potential in a place where the colour of cats isn’t supposed to matter if they get the job done.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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