The war in West Asia will hurt economies across the globe, with export-oriented ones that depend on global demand for growth all the more vulnerable as world trade gets both choppier and slower.
Mint Quick Edit | China took an export blow in March: What does it mean for its war endurance?
SummaryChinese exports slowed last month while imports leapt, a sign of the West Asian war’s impact on its economy. Will a resultant slump in growth push Beijing to review its geopolitical calculus in a theatre it has overtly stayed away from?
The war in West Asia will hurt economies across the globe, with export-oriented ones that depend on global demand for growth all the more vulnerable as world trade gets both choppier and slower.
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