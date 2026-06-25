Mint Quick Edit | China's new ‘ethnic unity’ law suggests an attempt at global dominion

China was meant to be more communist than nationalist. But it has raised eyebrows with a reported new law due to come into force this July, under which the so-called People’s Republic will assume the power to haul up people it deems Chinese beyond its borders for undermining its notion of “ethnic unity.”
The law aims to forge a “shared” national identity for China’s 55 odd ethnic minority groups, Tibetans and Uighurs included, but has a clause that enables it to hold even overseas members of those ethnicities accountable for behaviour seen as “inciting ethnic separatism.”
This reeks of an attempt to establish a global dominion based on genetic lineages by keeping individuals chained to the regime’s worldview. In a world where migration is a vital escape path from oppression, such over-reach needs to be roundly condemned.