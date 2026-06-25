Mint Quick Edit | China's new ‘ethnic unity’ law suggests an attempt at global dominion

China was meant to be more communist than nationalist. But it has raised eyebrows with a reported new law due to come into force this July, under which the so-called People’s Republic will assume the power to haul up people it deems Chinese beyond its borders for undermining its notion of “ethnic unity.”
China was meant to be more communist than nationalist. But it has raised eyebrows with a reported new law due to come into force this July, under which the so-called People’s Republic will assume the power to haul up people it deems Chinese beyond its borders for undermining its notion of “ethnic unity.”
The law aims to forge a “shared” national identity for China’s 55 odd ethnic minority groups, Tibetans and Uighurs included, but has a clause that enables it to hold even overseas members of those ethnicities accountable for behaviour seen as “inciting ethnic separatism.”
This reeks of an attempt to establish a global dominion based on genetic lineages by keeping individuals chained to the regime’s worldview. In a world where migration is a vital escape path from oppression, such over-reach needs to be roundly condemned.
Since early this year, French authorities have reportedly shut nine Chinese units secretly policing people in France. Such cells are suspected to exist in other countries too. Unnerving as this is, it’s for Chinese folks everywhere to recognize this law for what it is. With luck, they could unite against it. They’d have nothing to lose but their chains.