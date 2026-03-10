China is just managing to keep retail deflation at bay. Official data for February released on Monday showed that its consumer price index rose 1.3% from a year earlier. In January, it had recorded a rise of just 0.2%. The February reading marked a near three-year high.
Mint Quick Edit | China’s latest retail inflation number may be a relief but deflation still haunts its economy
SummaryChina’s inflation ticked up in February after its flat reading in January, but we can’t infer that its campaign against ‘involution’—excessive rivalry—is working. Perhaps it needs a big dose of fiscal stimulus to overcome its price-softening woes.
