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Mint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in slow gear—will it restrain its rise?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read16 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
China risks missing the lowest growth goal it has set since 1991.
China risks missing the lowest growth goal it has set since 1991.(Pexel)
Summary

Weak growth in the latest quarter may have made Beijing sit up. It’s a worry. Yet, for all its economic problems, China’s tech advances seem on a sharp incline. Its space success with Long March, for example.

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Is China’s economic slowdown simply a sign of its economy’s maturity? Large economies do tend to grow slower and its GDP was placed at almost $20 trillion in 2025, roughly two-thirds of America’s.

Is China’s economic slowdown simply a sign of its economy’s maturity? Large economies do tend to grow slower and its GDP was placed at almost $20 trillion in 2025, roughly two-thirds of America’s.

Yet, Beijing isn’t very used to seeing numbers fall short of projections, so its latest official data showing growth of just 4.3% in the quarter till June over the same period last year may have evoked a measure of consternation. In the previous quarter, China had grown 5%, a pace touching the upper end of its 4.5-5% annual target. This is the lowest goal it has set since 1991—and it risks being missed.

Given its economy’s size, this slump may seem natural, but the country has been dealing with a swelter of problems. Oversupply, as evident in weak prices, is key among them. With many export markets reaching saturation, domestic consumption has been too soft to pick up the slack. Its trade reliance thus persists, even though its exports may be outliving their welcome in many countries.

Yet, its tech catch-up with the US has been dramatic. The successful test of its Long March 10B reusable rocket, with a truly innovative landing cradle, has signalled its space ambitions. Slower growth isn’t slowing China’s rise.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in slow gear—will it restrain its rise?

Mint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in slow gear—will it restrain its rise?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read16 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
China risks missing the lowest growth goal it has set since 1991.
China risks missing the lowest growth goal it has set since 1991.(Pexel)
Summary

Weak growth in the latest quarter may have made Beijing sit up. It’s a worry. Yet, for all its economic problems, China’s tech advances seem on a sharp incline. Its space success with Long March, for example.

Gift this article

Is China’s economic slowdown simply a sign of its economy’s maturity? Large economies do tend to grow slower and its GDP was placed at almost $20 trillion in 2025, roughly two-thirds of America’s.

Is China’s economic slowdown simply a sign of its economy’s maturity? Large economies do tend to grow slower and its GDP was placed at almost $20 trillion in 2025, roughly two-thirds of America’s.

Yet, Beijing isn’t very used to seeing numbers fall short of projections, so its latest official data showing growth of just 4.3% in the quarter till June over the same period last year may have evoked a measure of consternation. In the previous quarter, China had grown 5%, a pace touching the upper end of its 4.5-5% annual target. This is the lowest goal it has set since 1991—and it risks being missed.

Given its economy’s size, this slump may seem natural, but the country has been dealing with a swelter of problems. Oversupply, as evident in weak prices, is key among them. With many export markets reaching saturation, domestic consumption has been too soft to pick up the slack. Its trade reliance thus persists, even though its exports may be outliving their welcome in many countries.

Yet, its tech catch-up with the US has been dramatic. The successful test of its Long March 10B reusable rocket, with a truly innovative landing cradle, has signalled its space ambitions. Slower growth isn’t slowing China’s rise.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | China’s economy is in slow gear—will it restrain its rise?
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