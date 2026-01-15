Mint Quick Edit | China’s $1.2 trillion trade surplus makes it clear Beijing isn’t slowing its export machine down
Despite America’s tariffs and trade war theatrics, China has posted the biggest surplus any country has ever seen. As its goods flood new markets from Asia to Africa, other countries are under pressure.
For all the effort Washington made to cut China’s exports to size, it has not altered the Asian manufacturing powerhouse’s basic economic orientation, as its latest trade figures show. Official data released on Wednesday reveal a record trade surplus posted by China in 2025. At $1.2 trillion, its excess of exports over imports is the highest any country has ever recorded.