Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | China’s $1.2 trillion trade surplus makes it clear Beijing isn’t slowing its export machine down

Mint Quick Edit | China’s $1.2 trillion trade surplus makes it clear Beijing isn’t slowing its export machine down

Mint Editorial Board

Despite America’s tariffs and trade war theatrics, China has posted the biggest surplus any country has ever seen. As its goods flood new markets from Asia to Africa, other countries are under pressure.

The flooding of Chinese goods into world markets risks putting local factories everywhere out of work as they are outcompeted by cheap Chinese goods.
Gift this article

For all the effort Washington made to cut China’s exports to size, it has not altered the Asian manufacturing powerhouse’s basic economic orientation, as its latest trade figures show. Official data released on Wednesday reveal a record trade surplus posted by China in 2025. At $1.2 trillion, its excess of exports over imports is the highest any country has ever recorded.

For all the effort Washington made to cut China’s exports to size, it has not altered the Asian manufacturing powerhouse’s basic economic orientation, as its latest trade figures show. Official data released on Wednesday reveal a record trade surplus posted by China in 2025. At $1.2 trillion, its excess of exports over imports is the highest any country has ever recorded.

Also Read | China Shock 2.0: A Chinese export surge is squeezing jobs for Asia’s Gen-Z
Also Read | China Shock 2.0: A Chinese export surge is squeezing jobs for Asia’s Gen-Z

This, despite US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive. While Beijing’s tit-for-tat response got him to back off somewhat, US trade barriers still stand higher than they were earlier. This has led to a fall in Chinese exports to the US.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Trade: The US is playing hardball but China may prove smarter

But Beijing has been able to make up for them through increased exports to other markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America. For China, this is another feather in the cap as it spars with the United States on trade.

But the rest of the world has reason to be concerned. The flooding of Chinese goods into world markets risks putting local factories everywhere out of work as they are outcompeted by cheap Chinese goods produced on the back of state subsidies.

Also Read | Here’s why Trump’s tariffs haven’t broken global trade—yet

Demand weakness in China amid a property slump has meant that Beijing will continue to target overseas markets to keep its assembly lines moving and people employed. Europe, for instance, has been weighing options to protect itself from cheap Chinese imports. Others including India will have to be watchful too. While our domestic capacity has grown, imports from China have been rising as well. So long as these are for inputs, though, it should aid our production capabilities.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.