The government’s push for clean mobility, though a climate imperative, is pushing India’s automobile industry through a difficult transition.
Mint Quick Edit: Clean mobility is the future, no doubt, but it’s not approaching fast enough
SummaryIndia’s road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari wants streets relieved of fossil-fuelled vehicles. It makes economic and climate sense. But slow EV adoption offers the country’s green drive a reality check.
The government’s push for clean mobility, though a climate imperative, is pushing India’s automobile industry through a difficult transition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More