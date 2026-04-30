Mint Quick Edit: Clean mobility is the future, no doubt, but it’s not approaching fast enough

The government’s push for clean mobility, though a climate imperative, is pushing India’s automobile industry through a difficult transition.
The government’s push for clean mobility, though a climate imperative, is pushing India’s automobile industry through a difficult transition.
Going by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s comments this week, the Centre wants faster progress. “There is no future for diesel and petrol vehicles,” Gadkari said, adding that hydrogen was the “fuel of the future.”
Going by road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari’s comments this week, the Centre wants faster progress. “There is no future for diesel and petrol vehicles,” Gadkari said, adding that hydrogen was the “fuel of the future.”
This, even as a shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has fallen short of expectations.
To be sure, the urgency has grown; vehicles free of carbon exhaust are not just desirable to help us achieve India’s net-zero goal, they would also spell relief from hydrocarbon-import reliance, with all its cost volatility, as seen in the wake of the Gulf war’s supply disruption.
But EV conversion still suffers from a cart-before-the-horse conundrum, especially in the case of four-wheelers. Charging networks must emerge for vehicle users to go electric.
In some places, fire-safety rules bar charging in basement parking lots that are common to high-rise residential blocks.
When EV sales will pick up remains woefully unclear. All said, it may be quite a while before the fumes of fossil fuels dissipate, unless something dramatic shifts the odds.