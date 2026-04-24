Oil has sprung back above $100 per barrel amid sharp volatility that is likely to make the task of policymakers trickier. High oil prices are threatening to let inflationary pressures loose, but growth prospects have also come under a cloud.
Mint Quick Edit | Oil above $100 makes the job of India’s monetary policymakers hard to envy
SummaryOil’s back above $100 and the Indian economy’s Goldilocks comfort is fast ebbing away as hopes of war relief recede. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee may be left with only bad options.
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