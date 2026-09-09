Mint Quick Edit | West Asia’s latest eruption has pushed oil prices close to triple digits: just a blip?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read9 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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While other Gulf states are moving to bypass the Strait of Hormuz to revive their war-hit hydrocarbon exports, new channels will take time to create. (istockphoto)
Summary
As Iran and the US resume their kinetic war, with Tehran’s Yemeni proxy forces in the fray, can we expect respite from pricey oil? Here’s why the outlook for energy importers may be worse than we’d hoped for.

Tit-for-tat strikes by the US and Iran sent Brent crude oil prices within sniffing distance of the psychologically key $100-a-barrel mark on Tuesday. The Houthis—an Iran-backed Yemeni rebel group—attacked four Saudi Arabian cities, setting fire to some oil facilities after the US struck three of Iran’s oil tankers.

The White House has been claiming to have wiped out Iran’s navy and air force, but Tehran’s record of retaliation shows the firepower it retains. Some of it is through regional proxy militia, its grip over which doesn’t seem to have loosened as much as recent reports of their going their own way would suggest.

The latest flickers of hostility are an omen that this conflict may escalate as US midterm elections near, should Tehran calculate that high oil prices could potentially shorten US President Donald Trump’s stint in power through anger at the ballot box. That would burden energy importers like India.

While other Gulf states are moving to bypass the Strait of Hormuz to revive their war-hit hydrocarbon exports, new channels will take time to create. In recent months, China’s oil-reserve releases have helped moderate prices. Such buffers, unfortunately, are finite.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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