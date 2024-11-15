Opinion
Mint Quick Edit Crypto’s comeback: Don’t over-read it
Summary
- Bitcoin is back to hitting new peaks as cryptos shrug off recent scandals in the crypto-sphere. Trump’s favour could mean easier regulation, but that doesn’t mean a long-awaited crypto revolution is here.
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general got supercharged by Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more