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Mint Quick Edit | Delhi's air-quality plan may need a cost-benefit analysis once it’s tested out this winter

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read3 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The rules are expected to help city residents breathe easily, but implementation won’t be easy.
The rules are expected to help city residents breathe easily, but implementation won’t be easy. (PTI)
Summary

New anti-pollution rules aim to relieve India’s capital of its annual toxic air crisis. Well-meaning moves, however, could be let down by their own complexity. How the plan works out would need a hard-nosed assessment.

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This week, Delhi’s government announced a series of pollution-fighting measures for the winter season that routinely records a dangerous drop in air quality.

This week, Delhi’s government announced a series of pollution-fighting measures for the winter season that routinely records a dangerous drop in air quality.

Also Read | Kaushik Basu: Why hope and disappointment seem condemned to coexist in India

Starting November, fuel will not be refilled in vehicles without pollution-control certificates all year round, while those with non-Delhi licence plates that don’t comply with Bharat Stage 6 norms won’t be allowed to enter the city till 31 January. Further, offices must operate with only 50% physical attendance till the end of January. Other strictures will apply too.

Also Read | Explainer: From fuel bans to WFH: what Delhi's new pollution rules mean for you

This proactive approach is expected to help city residents breathe easily. But implementation won’t be easy.

While the rules seem aimed at achieving a balance between liberty and an emergency, they’re an example of excessive policy fine-print. The validity periods for assorted curbs vary, while the vehicular traffic measures are so complex that rule-enforcement could prove messy, even if the police only carry out random checks.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: India must heed a warning from Davos on pollution

Complexity tends to increase the burden of compliance. If this experiment doesn’t move the needle on air quality much, it should be subject to a cost-benefit analysis, as was done with Delhi’s ‘odd-even’ idea of vehicle-number alternation.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Delhi's air-quality plan may need a cost-benefit analysis once it’s tested out this winter

Mint Quick Edit | Delhi's air-quality plan may need a cost-benefit analysis once it’s tested out this winter

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read3 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The rules are expected to help city residents breathe easily, but implementation won’t be easy.
The rules are expected to help city residents breathe easily, but implementation won’t be easy. (PTI)
Summary

New anti-pollution rules aim to relieve India’s capital of its annual toxic air crisis. Well-meaning moves, however, could be let down by their own complexity. How the plan works out would need a hard-nosed assessment.

Gift this article

This week, Delhi’s government announced a series of pollution-fighting measures for the winter season that routinely records a dangerous drop in air quality.

This week, Delhi’s government announced a series of pollution-fighting measures for the winter season that routinely records a dangerous drop in air quality.

Also Read | Kaushik Basu: Why hope and disappointment seem condemned to coexist in India

Starting November, fuel will not be refilled in vehicles without pollution-control certificates all year round, while those with non-Delhi licence plates that don’t comply with Bharat Stage 6 norms won’t be allowed to enter the city till 31 January. Further, offices must operate with only 50% physical attendance till the end of January. Other strictures will apply too.

Also Read | Explainer: From fuel bans to WFH: what Delhi's new pollution rules mean for you

This proactive approach is expected to help city residents breathe easily. But implementation won’t be easy.

While the rules seem aimed at achieving a balance between liberty and an emergency, they’re an example of excessive policy fine-print. The validity periods for assorted curbs vary, while the vehicular traffic measures are so complex that rule-enforcement could prove messy, even if the police only carry out random checks.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: India must heed a warning from Davos on pollution

Complexity tends to increase the burden of compliance. If this experiment doesn’t move the needle on air quality much, it should be subject to a cost-benefit analysis, as was done with Delhi’s ‘odd-even’ idea of vehicle-number alternation.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Delhi's air-quality plan may need a cost-benefit analysis once it’s tested out this winter
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