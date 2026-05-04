Split pricing has its benefits. If something is sold to price-insensitive customers at a steep mark-up, then overall utility can be maximized if the extra charge allows price reduction for others.
Mint Quick Edit | Differential LPG pricing has a sound basis in theory but that doesn’t make it fair
SummaryOn the face of it, a cross-subsidy policy for liquefied petroleum gas makes sense. What works on paper, however, need not work on the ground. All it takes is a single design flaw for a policy of differential pricing to fail.
Split pricing has its benefits. If something is sold to price-insensitive customers at a steep mark-up, then overall utility can be maximized if the extra charge allows price reduction for others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More