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Mint Quick Edit | Domestic investors seem confident but will it rub off on truant foreign portfolio players?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read11 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.
Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.(REUTERS)
Summary

Domestic institutional investors have pumped over 5 trillion into India’s equity market so far this year and 2026 could end with record local inflows. With signs of foreign money returning, will stock indices scale new peaks too?

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Recent support for Indian share prices is often ascribed to retail investor enthusiasm and data shows domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have broadly been big buyers.

Recent support for Indian share prices is often ascribed to retail investor enthusiasm and data shows domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have broadly been big buyers.

The net equity investments of DIIs, which include banks, local financial institutions, insurance firms, retiral schemes and mutual funds, have crossed 5 trillion already in 2026, making it the third-straight year of that figure being exceeded.

The net equity investments of DIIs, which include banks, local financial institutions, insurance firms, retiral schemes and mutual funds, have crossed 5 trillion already in 2026, making it the third-straight year of that figure being exceeded.

They pumped in almost 7.9 trillion in 2025 and about 5.3 trillion in 2024. With more than four months to go, this year’s total is likely to exceed last year’s.

This suggests confidence in India’s economy and the health of India Inc. Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors have been selling Indian shares heavily for many quarters. Their recent re-entry, however, suggests the tide may be turning. Upmoves among technology stocks hint of a re-rating in the context of AI’s impact on this industry.

Abroad, America’s disinclination to persist with its Iran war is raising peace hopes. The cost of a Hormuz toll might already be priced in. Indian equities may soon put this year’s travails behind them.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Domestic investors seem confident but will it rub off on truant foreign portfolio players?

Mint Quick Edit | Domestic investors seem confident but will it rub off on truant foreign portfolio players?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read11 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.
Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.(REUTERS)
Summary

Domestic institutional investors have pumped over 5 trillion into India’s equity market so far this year and 2026 could end with record local inflows. With signs of foreign money returning, will stock indices scale new peaks too?

Gift this article

Recent support for Indian share prices is often ascribed to retail investor enthusiasm and data shows domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have broadly been big buyers.

Recent support for Indian share prices is often ascribed to retail investor enthusiasm and data shows domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have broadly been big buyers.

The net equity investments of DIIs, which include banks, local financial institutions, insurance firms, retiral schemes and mutual funds, have crossed 5 trillion already in 2026, making it the third-straight year of that figure being exceeded.

The net equity investments of DIIs, which include banks, local financial institutions, insurance firms, retiral schemes and mutual funds, have crossed 5 trillion already in 2026, making it the third-straight year of that figure being exceeded.

They pumped in almost 7.9 trillion in 2025 and about 5.3 trillion in 2024. With more than four months to go, this year’s total is likely to exceed last year’s.

This suggests confidence in India’s economy and the health of India Inc. Economic indicators and corporate earnings have validated the optimism, even if unevenly.

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors have been selling Indian shares heavily for many quarters. Their recent re-entry, however, suggests the tide may be turning. Upmoves among technology stocks hint of a re-rating in the context of AI’s impact on this industry.

Abroad, America’s disinclination to persist with its Iran war is raising peace hopes. The cost of a Hormuz toll might already be priced in. Indian equities may soon put this year’s travails behind them.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Domestic investors seem confident but will it rub off on truant foreign portfolio players?
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