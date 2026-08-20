Mint Quick Edit | Trump held off a Canada tariff for three days: this is policy instability at its worst

With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.
With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.
And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.
And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.
Spare a thought, however, for the US Customs and Border Protection, a federal agency that charges import duties. Even in a world of communication instancy, it must surely be a nightmarish task.
From a larger lens, this sort of back-and-forth, a cadence that seems inspired by action in actual theatres of war, amounts to extreme policy instability. It also keeps market investors glued to every move of his, even if just to track the next “Taco” moment in line with the hypothesis that “Trump always chickens out.”
How US-Canada relations evolve has been under watch ever since Canada’s Mark Carney issued a global call for middle powers to join hands. Any trade deal Carney secures will be parsed for what it reveals of Ottawa’s Trump strategy.