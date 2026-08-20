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Mint Quick Edit | Trump held off a Canada tariff for three days: this is policy instability at its worst

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read20 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy.
Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. (AP)
Summary

Another day, another threat US President Donald Trump seems to have 'chickened out' of. This time, over his trade run-in with Canada. What are we to make of these flip-flops? And is Mark Carney’s game working?

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With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.

With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.

And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.

And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.

Spare a thought, however, for the US Customs and Border Protection, a federal agency that charges import duties. Even in a world of communication instancy, it must surely be a nightmarish task.

From a larger lens, this sort of back-and-forth, a cadence that seems inspired by action in actual theatres of war, amounts to extreme policy instability. It also keeps market investors glued to every move of his, even if just to track the next “Taco” moment in line with the hypothesis that “Trump always chickens out.”

How US-Canada relations evolve has been under watch ever since Canada’s Mark Carney issued a global call for middle powers to join hands. Any trade deal Carney secures will be parsed for what it reveals of Ottawa’s Trump strategy.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Trump held off a Canada tariff for three days: this is policy instability at its worst

Mint Quick Edit | Trump held off a Canada tariff for three days: this is policy instability at its worst

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read20 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy.
Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. (AP)
Summary

Another day, another threat US President Donald Trump seems to have 'chickened out' of. This time, over his trade run-in with Canada. What are we to make of these flip-flops? And is Mark Carney’s game working?

Gift this article

With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.

With Donald Trump in charge, one never knows which way America would go until the last minute. That unpredictability was on show late Tuesday. Just a few hours before a punitive tariff the US President had threatened to slap on Canada was to go into force, he deferred it.

And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.

And for how long? A grand three days. Trump cited a deal being close with Ottawa for the postponement of the 50% levy. His use of tariffs as bargaining chips has been apparent to all.

Spare a thought, however, for the US Customs and Border Protection, a federal agency that charges import duties. Even in a world of communication instancy, it must surely be a nightmarish task.

From a larger lens, this sort of back-and-forth, a cadence that seems inspired by action in actual theatres of war, amounts to extreme policy instability. It also keeps market investors glued to every move of his, even if just to track the next “Taco” moment in line with the hypothesis that “Trump always chickens out.”

How US-Canada relations evolve has been under watch ever since Canada’s Mark Carney issued a global call for middle powers to join hands. Any trade deal Carney secures will be parsed for what it reveals of Ottawa’s Trump strategy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Trump held off a Canada tariff for three days: this is policy instability at its worst
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