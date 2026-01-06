Even as extended negotiations go on between Washington and New Delhi on trade, US President Donald Trump seems to have thrown another spanner in the works. On Sunday, he said India could face fresh tariffs if it didn’t cut Russian oil purchases. “We could raise tariffs on India if they don’t help on the Russian oil issue,” he said.
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s latest grumble over India’s oil imports: Should trade negotiators worry?
SummaryAs India-US extend endlessly, Donald Trump has issued a fresh tariff threat over Indian imports of Russian oil. Is this something to worry about or just another pressure tactic over a trade deal?
