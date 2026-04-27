Defence profligacy is a prerogative of rich, powerful nations. In 1983, the US embarked on its Strategic Defense Initiative, nicknamed Star Wars after a science-fiction film. Its bizarre cost-benefit equation led to it being binned within a decade.
Mint Quick Edit | Will Trump’s space shield go the same way as Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative?
SummaryDonald Trump has kicked off his $185 billion Golden Dome project to defend the US from missiles. It could spark off a costly arms race in space without any certainty that no nuke will ever get through.
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