Mint Quick Edit | Prepare for the worst: the severity of this year’s El Niño could beat its 1982-83 record

How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.
How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.
As winds blowing from east to west over the equatorial Pacific Ocean periodically weaken, warm surface water blown to the Asian side slops towards the American landmass.
This reduces rainfall in large parts of Asia all the way to the tropics and beyond, India included, though it also results in extra rain elsewhere.
El Niño’s strength is measured by surface water temperature, with a rise greater than 2° Celsius above the long-term average recorded by the US classified as strong.
This year, the mercury could go past El Niño’s 1982-83 record of 2.5° Celsius, potentially reaching even 3° Celsius, according to forecasts by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
If this happens over the next two or three months, agriculture in India could face a severe rain deficiency, which in turn may stoke inflation. The government is reported to have put contingency plans in place. We’ve suffered the effects of El Niño before. But we might need to be prepared for worse.