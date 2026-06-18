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Mint Quick Edit | Prepare for the worst: the severity of this year’s El Niño could beat its 1982-83 record

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read18 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India has suffered the effects of El Niño before.
India has suffered the effects of El Niño before.(NOAA)
Summary

This phenomenon has deprived India of adequate monsoon rainfall in the past, but US forecasts suggest this year’s weather distortions may be all the more pronounced. Contingency plans must be chalked out accordingly.

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How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.

How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.

Also Read | A powerful El Nino is taking shape. What's at stake for India?

As winds blowing from east to west over the equatorial Pacific Ocean periodically weaken, warm surface water blown to the Asian side slops towards the American landmass.

This reduces rainfall in large parts of Asia all the way to the tropics and beyond, India included, though it also results in extra rain elsewhere.

Also Read | Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

El Niño’s strength is measured by surface water temperature, with a rise greater than 2° Celsius above the long-term average recorded by the US classified as strong.

This year, the mercury could go past El Niño’s 1982-83 record of 2.5° Celsius, potentially reaching even 3° Celsius, according to forecasts by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | For a better wholesale price gauge: India has rejigged its WPI

If this happens over the next two or three months, agriculture in India could face a severe rain deficiency, which in turn may stoke inflation. The government is reported to have put contingency plans in place. We’ve suffered the effects of El Niño before. But we might need to be prepared for worse.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Prepare for the worst: the severity of this year’s El Niño could beat its 1982-83 record

Mint Quick Edit | Prepare for the worst: the severity of this year’s El Niño could beat its 1982-83 record

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read18 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India has suffered the effects of El Niño before.
India has suffered the effects of El Niño before.(NOAA)
Summary

This phenomenon has deprived India of adequate monsoon rainfall in the past, but US forecasts suggest this year’s weather distortions may be all the more pronounced. Contingency plans must be chalked out accordingly.

Gift this article

How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.

How badly will El Niño impact weather patterns this year? Some forecasters fear that it may turn out to be the worst on record. This cyclical phenomenon is a menace for the Indian monsoon.

Also Read | A powerful El Nino is taking shape. What's at stake for India?

As winds blowing from east to west over the equatorial Pacific Ocean periodically weaken, warm surface water blown to the Asian side slops towards the American landmass.

This reduces rainfall in large parts of Asia all the way to the tropics and beyond, India included, though it also results in extra rain elsewhere.

Also Read | Monsoon begins with a 26% deficit

El Niño’s strength is measured by surface water temperature, with a rise greater than 2° Celsius above the long-term average recorded by the US classified as strong.

This year, the mercury could go past El Niño’s 1982-83 record of 2.5° Celsius, potentially reaching even 3° Celsius, according to forecasts by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | For a better wholesale price gauge: India has rejigged its WPI

If this happens over the next two or three months, agriculture in India could face a severe rain deficiency, which in turn may stoke inflation. The government is reported to have put contingency plans in place. We’ve suffered the effects of El Niño before. But we might need to be prepared for worse.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Prepare for the worst: the severity of this year’s El Niño could beat its 1982-83 record
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