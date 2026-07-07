Mint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't

June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.
Since automobiles comprise a big chunk of Indian manufacturing and are also big-ticket purchases, their robust offtake suggests both a buoyant factory sector and strong domestic demand.
What stands out from the data, though, is a clear shift towards vehicles running on alternative fuels. With the war in West Asia having pushed up petrol prices, consumers are buying a larger proportion of CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Though CNG cars account for 24% of June’s total sales, about three times the 8%-odd share each of the other two, EV offtake is on a fast track.