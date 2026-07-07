Mint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't

June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.
June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.
Since automobiles comprise a big chunk of Indian manufacturing and are also big-ticket purchases, their robust offtake suggests both a buoyant factory sector and strong domestic demand.
What stands out from the data, though, is a clear shift towards vehicles running on alternative fuels. With the war in West Asia having pushed up petrol prices, consumers are buying a larger proportion of CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Though CNG cars account for 24% of June’s total sales, about three times the 8%-odd share each of the other two, EV offtake is on a fast track.
In effect, war-driven fuel scarcity may be doing for EVs what policy nudges and incentives have been unable to. It’s possible adoption will slow as the US-Iran truce eases oil supply from the Gulf. But the lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home. The big hope now is that inadequate charging points cease to deter would-be buyers.