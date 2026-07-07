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Mint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read7 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home for car-buyers.
The lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home for car-buyers.(HT_PRINT)
Summary

Recent data for retail automobile offtake shows robust demand overall, but gains made by vehicles that don’t run on petrol-station refills stand out. How long will the West Asian war’s propulsion last?

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June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.

June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.

Also Read | The dip in the share of EV sales needn’t cause worry—yet
Also Read | The dip in the share of EV sales needn’t cause worry—yet

Since automobiles comprise a big chunk of Indian manufacturing and are also big-ticket purchases, their robust offtake suggests both a buoyant factory sector and strong domestic demand.

Also Read | Hybrid cars hit a speed bump on Iran war-linked EV surge, loss of tax edge

What stands out from the data, though, is a clear shift towards vehicles running on alternative fuels. With the war in West Asia having pushed up petrol prices, consumers are buying a larger proportion of CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Though CNG cars account for 24% of June’s total sales, about three times the 8%-odd share each of the other two, EV offtake is on a fast track.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | How EVs are starting to reshape global oil demand

In effect, war-driven fuel scarcity may be doing for EVs what policy nudges and incentives have been unable to. It’s possible adoption will slow as the US-Iran truce eases oil supply from the Gulf. But the lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home. The big hope now is that inadequate charging points cease to deter would-be buyers.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't

Mint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read7 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home for car-buyers.
The lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home for car-buyers.(HT_PRINT)
Summary

Recent data for retail automobile offtake shows robust demand overall, but gains made by vehicles that don’t run on petrol-station refills stand out. How long will the West Asian war’s propulsion last?

Gift this article

June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.

June’s passenger vehicle retail sales figure shows continued momentum, with a 29% rise from a year earlier to 410,853 units. Cumulatively for the first quarter of 2026-27, sales were up a remarkable 23% from that of 2025-26.

Also Read | The dip in the share of EV sales needn’t cause worry—yet
Also Read | The dip in the share of EV sales needn’t cause worry—yet

Since automobiles comprise a big chunk of Indian manufacturing and are also big-ticket purchases, their robust offtake suggests both a buoyant factory sector and strong domestic demand.

Also Read | Hybrid cars hit a speed bump on Iran war-linked EV surge, loss of tax edge

What stands out from the data, though, is a clear shift towards vehicles running on alternative fuels. With the war in West Asia having pushed up petrol prices, consumers are buying a larger proportion of CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs). Though CNG cars account for 24% of June’s total sales, about three times the 8%-odd share each of the other two, EV offtake is on a fast track.

Also Read | Mint Explainer | How EVs are starting to reshape global oil demand

In effect, war-driven fuel scarcity may be doing for EVs what policy nudges and incentives have been unable to. It’s possible adoption will slow as the US-Iran truce eases oil supply from the Gulf. But the lesson that battery recharge costs are far less volatile than refill expenses might have rung home. The big hope now is that inadequate charging points cease to deter would-be buyers.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Electric vehicle sales are on a fast track: war has done what policy couldn't
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