Mint Quick Edit | Electrifying Indian traffic: battery powered vehicles are racing up sales charts

India’s pick-up in electric vehicle (EV) offtake is heartening. Post-sale registrations in September hit 330,000 across EV segments, the fourth month in a row that these have stayed above 300,000 units.
While electric two-wheelers have long been growing fast, electric cars are finally gaining ground too, hitting a new high of around 36,000 units, nearly twice their year-earlier level.
Though EVs still make up a small share of India’s overall automobile market, confidence in their reliability is rising. Range anxiety has eased as offerings expand across price points.