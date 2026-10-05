Mint Quick Edit | Electrifying Indian traffic: battery powered vehicles are racing up sales charts

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read5 Oct 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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Though EVs still make up a small share of India’s overall automobile market, confidence in their reliability is rising. (Bloomberg)
Summary
September was a good month for electric vehicle (EV) offtake and there’s good reason to expect this trend to strengthen. As EV sales gain pace, the country’s power grid must decarbonize faster too.

India’s pick-up in electric vehicle (EV) offtake is heartening. Post-sale registrations in September hit 330,000 across EV segments, the fourth month in a row that these have stayed above 300,000 units.

While electric two-wheelers have long been growing fast, electric cars are finally gaining ground too, hitting a new high of around 36,000 units, nearly twice their year-earlier level.

Though EVs still make up a small share of India’s overall automobile market, confidence in their reliability is rising. Range anxiety has eased as offerings expand across price points.

Charging network density has also improved, although it remains unsatisfactory in many parts of India. Importantly, intensifying competition is likely to make EVs better and cheaper as we go along.

Foreign EV brands are still rare on our streets. Global topseller BYD is far behind homegrown players Tata and Mahindra, while Tesla has been slow off the block. High on-road prices are still a deterrent to large numbers, but these ought to fall as battery costs decline and supply chains strengthen.

India’s latest CAFE norms could give EVs a push too. What must not lag is the green transition of the country’s power grid.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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