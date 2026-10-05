Mint Quick Edit | Electrifying Indian traffic: battery powered vehicles are racing up sales charts

India’s pick-up in electric vehicle (EV) offtake is heartening. Post-sale registrations in September hit 330,000 across EV segments, the fourth month in a row that these have stayed above 300,000 units.
India’s pick-up in electric vehicle (EV) offtake is heartening. Post-sale registrations in September hit 330,000 across EV segments, the fourth month in a row that these have stayed above 300,000 units.
While electric two-wheelers have long been growing fast, electric cars are finally gaining ground too, hitting a new high of around 36,000 units, nearly twice their year-earlier level.
While electric two-wheelers have long been growing fast, electric cars are finally gaining ground too, hitting a new high of around 36,000 units, nearly twice their year-earlier level.
Though EVs still make up a small share of India’s overall automobile market, confidence in their reliability is rising. Range anxiety has eased as offerings expand across price points.
Charging network density has also improved, although it remains unsatisfactory in many parts of India. Importantly, intensifying competition is likely to make EVs better and cheaper as we go along.
Foreign EV brands are still rare on our streets. Global topseller BYD is far behind homegrown players Tata and Mahindra, while Tesla has been slow off the block. High on-road prices are still a deterrent to large numbers, but these ought to fall as battery costs decline and supply chains strengthen.
India’s latest CAFE norms could give EVs a push too. What must not lag is the green transition of the country’s power grid.