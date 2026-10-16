Mint Quick Edit | Elephant in the room: Will policymakers let inflation rip or keep price levels stable?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read16 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The world would be better off if it opts to keep general price levels firmly in check.(Pexel)
Summary
Growing burdens of sovereign debt can tempt governments to ease their obligations by letting inflation run wild. In theory, this may be easier to do in the US than in the Eurozone. But institutional integrity could wobble anywhere.

As pile-ups of sovereign debt scale new peaks in rich economies, a question that has the air of an elephant in the room has arisen. Will policymakers, willy-nilly, inflate their burden away by letting inflation rip?

In the US, the cost of living rose 3.7% in September over the previous year, up from 3.4% in August. It’s the US Fed’s job to rein this variable back to its 2% target, but the White House seems to see no case for the central bank to hike lending rates to that end. Although the Fed went for a defiant hike last month, how this stand-off plays out is under global watch, given the dollar’s centrality to the world of finance.

In contrast, the Eurozone has a structural advantage on price stability. While euro-using countries can run large fiscal deficits and let their debt bloat, as France has done, monetary policy is centralized in the European Central Bank.

On paper, this means no single government can lessen what it owes by reducing the currency’s real value. In truth, tension between a common euro authority and diverse fiscal policies could strain Eurozone cohesion amid rising capital costs. In both cases, the world would be better off if they opt to keep general price levels firmly in check.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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