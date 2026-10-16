Mint Quick Edit | Elephant in the room: Will policymakers let inflation rip or keep price levels stable?

As pile-ups of sovereign debt scale new peaks in rich economies, a question that has the air of an elephant in the room has arisen. Will policymakers, willy-nilly, inflate their burden away by letting inflation rip?
As pile-ups of sovereign debt scale new peaks in rich economies, a question that has the air of an elephant in the room has arisen. Will policymakers, willy-nilly, inflate their burden away by letting inflation rip?
In the US, the cost of living rose 3.7% in September over the previous year, up from 3.4% in August. It’s the US Fed’s job to rein this variable back to its 2% target, but the White House seems to see no case for the central bank to hike lending rates to that end. Although the Fed went for a defiant hike last month, how this stand-off plays out is under global watch, given the dollar’s centrality to the world of finance.
In the US, the cost of living rose 3.7% in September over the previous year, up from 3.4% in August. It’s the US Fed’s job to rein this variable back to its 2% target, but the White House seems to see no case for the central bank to hike lending rates to that end. Although the Fed went for a defiant hike last month, how this stand-off plays out is under global watch, given the dollar’s centrality to the world of finance.
In contrast, the Eurozone has a structural advantage on price stability. While euro-using countries can run large fiscal deficits and let their debt bloat, as France has done, monetary policy is centralized in the European Central Bank.
On paper, this means no single government can lessen what it owes by reducing the currency’s real value. In truth, tension between a common euro authority and diverse fiscal policies could strain Eurozone cohesion amid rising capital costs. In both cases, the world would be better off if they opt to keep general price levels firmly in check.