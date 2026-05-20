Mint Quick Edit | Why the Musk vs Altman court battle over OpenAI’s profit motive was so ironic

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read20 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Musk alleged that Altman had diverted startup funds provided by him for do-gooder goals into a profit chase.(AFP)
Summary
Musk failed in his attempt to sue Altman for altering the aim of the AI lab they co-founded, but succeeded in something else. And neither can claim to have emerged from this legal dispute with a better reputation for making the world a better place.

Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI as a non-profit entity in 2015 along with Sam Altman and others, has suffered a setback. His lawsuit against Altman for turning a carved-out subsidiary of OpenAI into a profit-oriented entity has been rejected by a US court.

Also Read | Non-profit or for-profit? Atlman’s latest idea for OpenAI isn’t a relief

Musk’s suit was found to be too late under the law of limitations, which prevents legal action against an event after a specified time lapse. In this case, Musk ought to have sought legal recourse within three years.

Also Read | OpenAI and the Altman ouster attempt: Corporate governance gone wrong?

Musk alleged that Altman had diverted startup funds provided by him for do-gooder goals into a profit chase. Although Musk lost the case, he succeeded in giving renewed publicity to a controversy that has shadowed OpenAI ever since late 2023, when its board tried to oust Altman for taking the AI lab commercial.

Also Read | The secret diary that Has spilled into the Musk vs. OpenAI feud

Since there might be big money to be made in this field, perhaps it was inevitable. To take on OpenAI, Musk started xAI, which is now part of his space venture. Today, both OpenAI and SpaceX are set to go public and raise jaw-dropping sums of money for business pursuits. The American AI sector’s espousal of social causes seems like ancient history. And that shouldn’t surprise us.

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