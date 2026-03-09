Global prediction markets have evoked much interest after the Iran war broke out. On Polymarket, a platform for stablecoin bets on various outcomes, “Will the Iranian regime fall by June 30?” was offering users a ‘Yes’ token for 34 US cents and a ‘No’ one for 67 cents on Sunday.
Mint Quick Edit | End of Iran’s regime? Why prediction markets generate both information and anxiety
SummaryBets on crystal-ball platforms like Polymarket over war outcomes and the like reveal what people think. That makes them useful. But what about insider trading? And perverse incentives to make ‘killings’ in such prediction markets?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More